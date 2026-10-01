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Varsity students sensitised on dangers of radicalisation, extremism

Over 21 Universities from eight regions across the country are participating in the debate.

Adan Ibrahim
By Adan Ibrahim
1 Min Read

A forum to sensitise university students through debate on the pitfalls of radicalisation and joining extremist groups kicked off on Thursday at Multimedia University in Nairobi.

The four-day forum, spearheaded by the National Counter Terrorism Centre, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and development partners, seeks to build students’ resilience, encourage their participation in peacebuilding efforts, and discourage involvement in political violence, religious extremism and radical social ideologies.

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The National Counter Terrorism Centre Chief Liaison Officer for prevention and reconciliation, Joseph Kanyiri, said the Kenya Universities Debate Championship is aimed at building youth resilience against radicalisation and violent extremism.

Kanyiri said there is a need to involve the youth as critical players in the fight against acts of violence driven by political, religious, or social ideologies.

NCIC Director Kilian Nyambu, in his remarks, said education is a critical shield against radicalisation as the country heads to the 2027 polls.

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The development partners pledged to continue supporting initiatives to build youth and community resilience.

Over 21 Universities from eight regions across the country are participating in the debate.

 

 

 

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