Duale grants one month extension for SHA – HMIS transition

Government has granted a one-month extension for health facilities that have not completed the transition from the Social Health Authority (SHA) Provider Portal to the Health Management Information System (HMIS).

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale noted that the extension will cover public Level 5 and 6 facilities, faith-based organisation (FBO) facilities and private health facilities as the country moves towards a fully digital and paperless health information system.

He highlighted that the transition from the SHA provider portal to the HMIS system has progressed well noting that all 6,427 counties public Level 2 and 4 Health facilities have successfully transitioned to the new system while 23 facilities are at various stages of transition.

He noted that complete transition across all Level 5 public facilities is expected by 30 October 2026.

“An additional one-month extension has been granted to all public Level 5 and 6 Health facilities, faith-based organisation (FBO) facilities, and private facilities. During this period, the Digital Health Agency (DHA) will undertake Rapid Results Initiatives (RRI) with these facilities to support and complete the transition,” Duale said.

He noted that Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) are expected to complete their transition by the end of next week.

For faith-based facilities, Duale said government is supporting 518 contracted faith-based health facilities with the installation and transition to HMIS noting that so far 38 facilities have fully transitioned.

The Government is supporting 518 contracted faith-based health facilities with the installation and transition to HMIS. To date, 38 facilities have fully transitioned, with the remaining facilities expected to complete the transition by 30 October 2026.

The Ministry has assured patients that the transition will not affect access to healthcare services, emphasizing that no patient will be denied access to healthcare services because a facility has not yet fully transitioned to HMIS.

“Importantly, all patients will continue to access services at facilities that have not yet fully transitioned. The ongoing transition will therefore not disrupt access to healthcare services,” he noted.

He urged facilities that have not yet completed the transition to expedite the process without further delay and to engage the Digital Health Agency for any technical assistance required.