Govt seeks churches’ support in Ebola awareness

The Ministry of Health has called upon religious institutions in raising awareness about Ebola Virus Disease (Bundibugyo virus disease).

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni through a statement on Tuesday said that churches have the capacity to inform timely reporting and supporting affected families as it works through on surveillance, contact tracing, quarantine, monitoring and preparedness.

PS Muthoni said that the Health Ministry had intensified surveillance, contact tracing, quarantine, monitoring and preparedness.

“We call upon church leaders to use their platforms to promote public health awareness, reassure congregations and share verified information. As we continue in prayer, let us remember healthcare workers, affected families and all those serving in the national response,” said PS Muthoni.

This comes after the Health Ministry confirmed three Ebola cases.

According to the MOH, the second and third cases were identified while the patients were in quarantine and under daily monitoring.

“There is no evidence of spread in the wider community,” the PS said.

The Government is currently conducting contact tracing, monitoring contacts, isolation, testing suspected cases, and strengthening infection prevention and control at health facilities.

She said the country firmly remains open, with no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings.