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Ruto announces plan to scale up National Internship Programme to 50,000 slots

Ruto says the programme will provide young people with practical workplace experience to improve their chances of securing employment.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has proposed increasing the national internship programme to 50,000 young Kenyans from January 2027, with each beneficiary receiving a monthly stipend.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on Tuesday, Ruto said the programme will provide young people with practical workplace experience to improve their chances of securing employment.

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The President said placements will be conducted through a transparent, digital and merit-based system, with incentives planned to encourage private employers to offer meaningful work experience.

“Fourth, from 1 January 2027, we propose to expand the national internship programme to accommodate 50,000 young Kenyans. Too many young people cannot secure employment without experience, yet cannot gain experience without employment,” Ruto said.

He described the proposed expansion as part of measures to address barriers facing Kenyans, including the difficulty young people encounter when entering the labour market.

Ruto said the government will undertake the necessary legislative, fiscal and administrative processes before implementing the proposed measures, with attention to sustainable financing, transparency and effective delivery.

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The proposed expansion builds on the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP), which the Public Service Commission (PSC) introduced in the 2019/2020 financial year to help graduates transition from education to the workplace.

The programme provides graduates with practical experience, professional mentorship and a monthly stipend to improve youth employability and develop skills that can be applied in the job market.

In June 2026, the PSC inducted 8,286 interns under Cohort VIII of the programme.

The Commission clarified that participation does not guarantee subsequent employment in the public service, as the programme is primarily intended to equip graduates with workplace skills and improve their employability.

Under existing PSC internship arrangements, placements are generally for a non-renewable period of up to 12 months, with stipends determined by the government.

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