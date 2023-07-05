Gov’t to delay reopening of Kenya-Somalia border

The government will delay the planned re-opening of the Kenya-Somalia border points amid security concerns.

Speaking at the Daadab refugee camp, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the move is to allow time to conclusively deal with the recent spate of terror attacks and cross-border crime.

Kindiki at the same time announced a policy shift in the management of refugees, where it will now be the responsibility of the Kenyan government to manage and administer the database of all refugees in Kenya.

The policy shift will also see the encampment of refugees to integrated settlement.

He affirmed that the government will not backtrack on the implementation of the Refugee Act 2022 and all its obligations as a signatory to international treaties.

Kindiki said the government will help law-abiding refugees and deal ruthlessly with a few criminal elements within them in order to protect the interests of both the bonafide refugees and the host communities.

“99.999% of refugees are good and law-abiding and we will do our best to help them. However, there are few criminal elements who will not be allowed to hurt our National security and the interests of bonafide refugees and host communities, he said.

The CS toured Ifo 2 Refugee and Dagahaley Refugee Camps in Daadab and WFP food distribution points.