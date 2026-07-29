Govt urges youth to seize opportunities,  pays tribute to late Elvis Otieno 

The Government has challenged young people to take full advantage of the opportunities available to them through education, leadership and national development programmes, saying the choices they make today will determine their future.

Speaking during the requiem mass service of the late student leader Elvis “Beast” Otieno in Mombasa County, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo said life rewards those who seize opportunities but equally punishes those who fail to make use of them.

Drawing from the life of the late Elvis Otieno, Dr. Omollo described him as a committed youth leader who used his influence to promote peace, mentor fellow students and support transformative Government programmes, particularly in education.

He urged students and young leaders to emulate his dedication to service, reminding them that leadership is measured by the positive impact one leaves on others.

The Principal Secretary recalled his final interaction with the late Elvis during the FIFA World Cup finals in Mombasa, describing him as dependable, selfless and always willing to bring people together.

He said the news of his sudden passing came as a profound shock to many young leaders across the country.

Dr. Omollo said Elvis represented the aspirations of a united Kenya where every child, regardless of their background, county of origin or economic status, has an equal opportunity to succeed.

PS Omollo noted that this vision continues to guide the Government’s investment in education and youth empowerment under the leadership of President William Ruto.

He highlighted ongoing reforms in the education sector, noting that the national education budget has grown from approximately Ksh 500 billion to nearly Ksh 780 billion over the past three years, alongside the recruitment of more than 100,000 teachers to strengthen learning outcomes across the country.

He added that reforms to higher education funding and legislation currently before Parliament are intended to ensure that every qualified student can pursue the course for which they have been admitted, regardless of their family’s financial circumstances.

Describing education as the country’s greatest equaliser, Dr. Omollo said sustained investment in learning remains critical to expanding opportunities for young people, reducing inequality and driving Kenya’s long-term social and economic transformation.

The Principal Secretary acknowledged that meaningful reforms often attract resistance but said the Government would remain steadfast in implementing programmes that improve the lives of citizens and create greater opportunities for future generations.

He, further, encouraged the bereaved family and mourners to remain firm in their faith, reminding them to continue trusting in God even during moments of grief and uncertainty.

Dr. Omollo commended the leadership of Mombasa County, led by Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir, for the support extended to the family throughout the bereavement period and reaffirmed his commitment to continue standing with them beyond the funeral.

Paying his final respects, Dr. Omollo described the late Elvis “Beast” Otieno as a patriotic young Kenyan whose legacy of service, unity and commitment to empowering fellow youth will continue to inspire generations to come.

Among those in attendance were Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir, Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Fikirini Jacobs, student leaders, family members, friends and hundreds of mourners who gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Elvis Otieno.