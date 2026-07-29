Samsung unveils new tools to enhance digital learning in Kenya

Schools in Kenya can now access a more secure and integrated education solution to improve digital learning.

Samsung Electronics East Africa says the Samsung Digital Classroom integrates classroom management, device security and collaborative teaching tools into one connected ecosystem to enhance learning experience between tutors and students.

Speaking during the launch, Samsung Electronics East Africa Mobile Experience B2B Manager Anthony Njihia said the solution equips schools with the tools to enhance teaching, simplify classroom management and scale digital learning across schools.

“Samsung Digital Classroom has been designed to help education institutions create connected learning environments that are secure, collaborative and easy to manage, while enabling teachers to focus on what matters most, which is delivering quality education and improving learner outcomes,” said Njihia.

The ecosystem interconnects Samsung devices used in learning enabling teachers and learners to move effortlessly between devices throughout the learning experience.

Learners can also access digital content, complete assignments and participate in classroom activities.

Powered by Knox for Classrooms, schools can securely deploy, monitor and manage learner devices at scale, providing administrators with greater visibility and control over their digital learning environments

“Knox is a suite of solutions which help us manage the devices,” said Njihia. “We can decide to disable the camera USB, factory rest so that a person cannot reset the tablet.”

The solution is designed to support learning across primary schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions and technical training centers.