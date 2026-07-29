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DCI commences probe into fatal shooting of a Doctor in Upper Hill

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has commenced investigations into the fatal shooting of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, Wednesday morning in Upper Hill area, Nairobi County.

In a police report, the detectives said that preliminary investigations indicated the deceased had requested an Uber service for transport when she sustained fatal gunshot injuries under circumstances that remain the subject of active investigations.

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According to DCI, upon receiving the report, police officers, supported by Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives, promptly visited, secured and processed the scene with relevant forensic exhibits were recovered and documented for analysis.

The detectives said that witnesses have presented their testomonies as part of the ongoing investigation including a visit to the medical facility where the victim had been taken for further investigations.

The DCI has also deployed homicide detectives from its Headquarters, supported by forensic experts to take over with the investigation.

They are aslo pursuing all critical investigative leads, including following up on persons of investigative interest, to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that all those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

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“The DCI conveys its deepest condolences to the family, relatives and loved ones of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time,” said the DCI boss Mohamed Amin.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to conducting a thorough, impartial and professional investigation aimed at establishing the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and bringing those responsible to justice.

The DCI cautioned members of the public to exercise restraint and refrain from speculation or the dissemination of unverified information.

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