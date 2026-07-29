FootballSports

Mwingi West MP Nguna backs Sports Amendment bill,says it will restore integrity in Kenyan Sports

The proposed law also introduces a new offence under Section 64A, with individuals found guilty facing a prison term of up to one year, a fine of up to KSh1 million, or both.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read

Mwingi West Member of Parliament Charles Nguna Ngunia has thrown his weight behind the Sports (Amendment) Bill sponsored by Nominated Member of Parliament Irene Mayaka, describing it as a progressive piece of legislation that will strengthen governance and integrity within Kenya’s sports sector.

Speaking during debate in the National Assembly, Nguna, who serves on the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture, seconded the Bill, saying it addresses critical challenges that have continued to undermine the growth and credibility of sports in the country.

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The legislator noted that the proposed amendments will strengthen the mandate and operational capacity of Sports Kenya, enhance measures to combat doping, close existing regulatory gaps, and introduce stronger safeguards against manipulation and unethical practices in sports.

Nguna further observed that the Bill seeks to streamline the management of sports federations by regulating the mushrooming of parallel and unrecognised bodies, a move he said will improve accountability, transparency and effective administration across various sporting disciplines.

He expressed confidence that once enacted, the Sports (Amendment) Bill will create a more structured, credible and athlete-centred sports ecosystem, positioning Kenya to uphold international standards while nurturing sporting” talent and protecting the integrity of competitions.

The proposed law also introduces a new offence under Section 64A, with individuals found guilty facing a prison term of up to one year, a fine of up to KSh1 million, or both.

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Clubs and athletes involved in manipulating competitions could face severe sanctions, including forfeiture of matches, exclusion from competitions, lifetime bans, and surrendering any financial gains obtained through the offence

The Sports (Amendment) Bill comes at a pivotal moment as Kenya intensifies preparations to co-host the historic TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027 alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

The proposed legislation is a key reform that will enhance Kenya’s credibility and readiness to host Africa’s biggest football tournament.

By reinforcing transparency and accountability across sports institutions, the Bill lays a stronger legal foundation for the successful delivery and lasting legacy of the PAMOJA 2027 bid.

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