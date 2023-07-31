Ministries of Interior, Health launch staff training program

The Ministry of Health in partnership with the Ministry of Defense are set to train staff on National Security at the International Peace Support Centre in Nairobi.

The training is aimed at enhancing policy makers understanding of the role of the medical profession and practice in the attainment of National Security objectives.

Speaking during the launch of the training program, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the training will equip senior staff understand their role in promoting national security and development in the discharge of their duties.

She said the Ministry of Health is keen on delivering Universal Health Coverage (UHC) with Human Resources for Health (HRH) as a Key strategy for accelerating the goal.

“We have thus prioritised capacity building for HRH at support, technical and policy levels. This training is therefore important as it is aimed at instilling critical thinking skills that will empower the staff to guide strategic decisions at policy level towards UHC.“ She said.

Adding that: “The program also brings together local, regional and international participants and presents a great opportunity for our staff to interact and learn global best http://practices.“ She added.

PS Muthoni noted that the interaction between military and civilian spheres offers great insights into the strengths of each as well as opportunities to draw great leadership lessons.