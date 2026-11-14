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Passenger delays as US flights resume after nationwide ground stop

BBC
By BBC
1 Min Read

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says a nationwide ground stop has been lifted after an outage halted all flights

Duffy says the travel chaos is going to take time to unwind, with many passengers still stranded at airports

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says it was caused by a “telecommunications outage”, and that there’s zero evidence this was a cyber-attack

Officials have blamed old systems for the outage, saying this could happen again without a “complete overhaul”

The incident was the largest groundstop in the US since the one after 11 September 2001

US-bound flights from across Europe were suspended after a Federal Aviation Administration request

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