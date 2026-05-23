FootballSports

FKF PL: Ulinzi pip Mathare to keep alive survival hopes

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Ulinzi Stars moved out of the relegation zone after defeating Mathare United 2-1 in a pulsating Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter played at Ulinzi Complex,Nairobi.

The win is a massive boost to Ulinzi’s  relegation battle and moves them to safety, in 15th place with 35 points one point above Kariobangi Sharks who are placed 16th.

Against Mathare Ulinzi,the 2010 premier league winners,found the net courtesy of Paul Okoth’s brace while Mathare scored their consolation through Adams Nyambane.

The defeat leaves Mathare United in 14th place with 38 points and are already assured of a place in top tier next season.

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Meanwhile Kariobangi Sharks slipped to the relegation zone despite drawing 2-2 with visiting Kakamega Homeboyz at Police Sacco,Stadium.

The draw leaves Kakamega Homeboyz in 6th position while Kariobangi Sharks dropped to 16th place with 34 points.

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Meanwhile at Kasarani Annex,KCB was edged out by a goal to nil by Posta Rangers.

FKF PL RESULTS

Saturday,23rd May 2026

KCB 0-1 Posta Rangers

Ulinzi Stars 2-1 Mathare United

K.Sharks 2-2 KK Homeboyz

FIXTURES

Sunday,May 24th 2026

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Mara Sugar Vs Gor Mahia-POSTPONED

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Sofapaka Vs Shabana

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