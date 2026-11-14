Music

Rosalía wins best album award for the third time at Latin Grammys

Kenyan RnB songstress, Nikita Kering', was also in attendance at the event

BBC
By BBC
4 Min Read

Spanish star Rosalía has made history as the first woman to win the best album award at the Latin Grammys three times, after being recognised for her project ‘Lux’.

The singer took home five trophies in total, including two for her track “La Perla” which was named song of the year and best pop song.

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La Perla was also nominated for record of the year but missed out to Argentine singer Milo J’s song Niño.

Rosalía released Lux last year to rave reviews and collecting her award at the ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday, she said: “To all the people who told me I wasn’t good enough, or that my music was too weird, I’m thankful I didn’t listen.”

The Barcelona-born artist then added: “Now I’m winning these prizes.”

Rosalía, who opened the ceremony with a performance of some of her biggest songs, was honoured with the prize for best alternative music album.

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She also picked up best short-form music video for her track “Sauvignon Blanc”.

The singer had previously won best album for ‘El Mal Querer’ in 2019 and ‘Motomami’ in 2022 – and her third Lux is also tipped to be a favourite when nominations are announced for the Grammys next week.

Daddy Yankee

 

It was also a big night for Puerto Rican reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee, who won the person of the year award.

He performed some of his best-loved tracks including “Gasolina” and “Con Calma”, and was joined on stage by rappers including LL Cool J and French Montana.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who collabed with Daddy Yankee on “Pokito”, even took a break from his Aura India tour for the set, making him the first Indian artist to perform at the Latin Grammys.

Dosanjh superfan Devanshi Arora described the singer’s appearance as “a cultural revolution”.

“It’s really invigorating and motivating to see someone from my country has made it all around the world,” she tells Newsbeat.

She sees a lot of similarities between South American and Punjabi communities and hopes this leads to more collaborations – with a link-up between Dosanjh and Bad Bunny top of her wishlist.

Daddy Yankee was presented with the lifetime achievement award by Janet Jackson, who told him in Spanish that his music “has inspired an entire generation”.

Accepting the prize for record of the year, Milo J seemed surprised to have won ahead of strong competition from Karol G, Jorge Drexler, Carin León as well as Rosalía.

The 20-year-old took home four trophies in the end and gave a shout out to Argentine folk music.

He described Niño as the song “I’m most proud of out of everything I’ve created so far”.

“Long live Argentine folk music,” he added.

Elsewhere, Aria Vega was named best new artist and songwriter of the year went to Sara Schell.

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