FootballSports

Hard fighting Harambee Starlets lose to Ivory Coast

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Kenya  women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets lost  by a solitary goal to hosts Ivory Coast in a 2nd international friendly match staged at the 60,000 seater  Alassane Ouattara Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan on Wednesday night.

Rebecca Ello scored the only decisive goal for the home side in the 22nd minute registering a back to back win in their WAFCON preparations having beaten Benin last weekend.

It was the 2nd successive defeat for Kenya in the buildup matches having lost 2-0 to Benin last Monday.

The match was the last international friendly for the Starlets before making their 2nd appearance at the Women’s African Cup of Nations tournament between 17th March and 3rd April in Morocco.

Kenya are in group A in this year’s WAFCON alongside Algeria,Senegal, and hosts Morocco, while Ivory Coast will play against South Africa,Burkina Faso, and Tanzania in group B.

Santos’ Neymar leaves pitch in tears after injury
Malkia strikers jet back, set sights on Olympics
Manchester City edge Crystal Palace to keep title hunt alive
All set for the final leg of NCBA Golf series at Sigona
Morocco and Nigeria bag best team of the year awards in Marrakech
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Neuvile headlines Hyundai drivers for next week’s WRC Safari Rally
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Neuvile headlines Hyundai drivers for next week’s WRC Safari Rally
Rally Sports
BRICS Youth International Mentoring Program extends application deadline
International News NEWS
Motorcross: Ethan Anyonyi and Dimitar Krachev-Malit dominate opening round at Jamhuri
Motor Sport Sports
Manufacturers urged to adopt global packaging standards to be competitive 
Business Local Business

You May also Like

FootballSports

Bukhungu Stadium will be complete soon,says Namwamba

Sports

Div 2 title chase: Stray Lions C ready to close gap on leaders Ngara

FootballSports

Ahly held by Inter Miami in FIFA Club World Cup opener

FootballSports

Al Ahly keen to qualify for CAF Champions League final

Show More