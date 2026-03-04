Hard fighting Harambee Starlets lose to Ivory Coast

Kenya women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets lost by a solitary goal to hosts Ivory Coast in a 2nd international friendly match staged at the 60,000 seater Alassane Ouattara Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan on Wednesday night.

Rebecca Ello scored the only decisive goal for the home side in the 22nd minute registering a back to back win in their WAFCON preparations having beaten Benin last weekend.

It was the 2nd successive defeat for Kenya in the buildup matches having lost 2-0 to Benin last Monday.

The match was the last international friendly for the Starlets before making their 2nd appearance at the Women’s African Cup of Nations tournament between 17th March and 3rd April in Morocco.

Kenya are in group A in this year’s WAFCON alongside Algeria,Senegal, and hosts Morocco, while Ivory Coast will play against South Africa,Burkina Faso, and Tanzania in group B.