RallySports

Neuvile headlines Hyundai drivers for next week’s WRC Safari Rally

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read
Thierry Neuvile;Photo Courtesy WRC

Belgian driver Thiery Neuville will lead a trio of Hyundai Shell Mobis Rally 1 competitors in this year’s  WRC Safari Rally,  scheduled in Naivasha from the 12th to the 15th of this month.

Following a commendable third-place finish in last year’s Safari, which marked the team’s first podium, Neuville, with his navigator Martijn Wydaeghe, is determined to surpass this achievement or even secure their inaugural victory.

Besides last year’s success, Neuville has twice finished in fifth place, failed to complete one event, and faced disqualification in another.

Thierry Neuvile in action;Photo Courtesy WRC

Accompanying him in the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally team for the upcoming championship are French driver Adrien Fourmax with navigator Alexandre Coria, and Finnish driver Essapeka Lapi with navigator Ellni Malkonnen.

Hyundai rally drivers are set to challenge Toyota Gazoo’s dominance having won all the past five championships.

The competition will feature 46 drivers tackling a 350 km route in Naivasha, with the starting line now positioned at the Wildlife Research Training Institute, marking its first move from the KICC.

Harambee Stars CHAN players to buy government houses at Ksh 1M, says Ruto
State to invest in sports to tame alcoholism, drug abuse
Chelsea edge out Copenhagen to take control of last 16-tie
Stephen Gichari triumphs at final NCBA Series qualifying round at Great Rift Valley Golf Resort

National Rugby Sevens Circuit: All set for the Tisap Sevens in Eldoret
Chelsea reach Carabao cup final after a 6-1 drubbing of Middleborough
Rising youngster Koech blasts to a World Lead in Ostrava
Charles Momanyi Crowned Tusker FC Player of the Month for March
Over 46 African football chiefs  to attend  AFCON Under 23 final in Morocco
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article BRICS Youth International Mentoring Program extends application deadline
Next Article Hard fighting Harambee Starlets lose to Ivory Coast
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Hard fighting Harambee Starlets lose to Ivory Coast
Football Sports
BRICS Youth International Mentoring Program extends application deadline
International News NEWS
Motorcross: Ethan Anyonyi and Dimitar Krachev-Malit dominate opening round at Jamhuri
Motor Sport Sports
Manufacturers urged to adopt global packaging standards to be competitive 
Business Local Business

You May also Like

2024 CHANFootball

Wanyama lauds CHAN PAMOJA organisation as he leads trophy tour to KBC

AthleticsSports

Karura run attracts 1,000 Runners

RugbySports

Kenya Cup: Sikutwa Shines as KCB RFC tightens grip on  top spot  

BasketballSports

2025 Basketball Africa League to tip off in Morocco Saturday

Show More