Neuvile headlines Hyundai drivers for next week’s WRC Safari Rally

Belgian driver Thiery Neuville will lead a trio of Hyundai Shell Mobis Rally 1 competitors in this year’s WRC Safari Rally, scheduled in Naivasha from the 12th to the 15th of this month.

Following a commendable third-place finish in last year’s Safari, which marked the team’s first podium, Neuville, with his navigator Martijn Wydaeghe, is determined to surpass this achievement or even secure their inaugural victory.

Besides last year’s success, Neuville has twice finished in fifth place, failed to complete one event, and faced disqualification in another.

Accompanying him in the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally team for the upcoming championship are French driver Adrien Fourmax with navigator Alexandre Coria, and Finnish driver Essapeka Lapi with navigator Ellni Malkonnen.

Hyundai rally drivers are set to challenge Toyota Gazoo’s dominance having won all the past five championships.

The competition will feature 46 drivers tackling a 350 km route in Naivasha, with the starting line now positioned at the Wildlife Research Training Institute, marking its first move from the KICC.