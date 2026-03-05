Mukuru: Kenya Red Cross diver electrocuted in the line of duty

The Kenya Red Cross is mourning the loss of its rescue officer, who lost his life in the line of duty while searching for the body of a young boy who had drowned in a Nairobi River last weekend.

Samuel Wangila, a seasoned aqua rescue expert, was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live electric wire submerged in the water during a retrieval mission on Tuesday at Mukuru Kwa Reuben area.

Speaking to KBC Channel 1TV, Kenya Red Cross Emergency response manager Anthony Muchiri has demanded an investigation into the incident, even as the burial arrangement of the deceased commence.

On Tuesday afternoon, a team of four Kenya Red Cross rescue experts was going about the search for the body of a young boy identified as John, who slipped and fell into the Mbagathi River near the Highrise area.

But as they prepared to come out of the river, tragedy struck. A cable was spotted submerged in the river at Mukuru Kayaba area, and one of the officers reached out to remove it, only to be electrocuted.

According to Emergency Preparedness and Response Manager Anthony Muchiri, Wangila collapsed instantly into the river, and efforts to resuscitate him proved futile, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at The matter hospital.

the Kenya red cross officials are now demanding investigations into the incident that led to the death of their staff .

As the country enters the March–May long rains season, Red Cross is also urging Kenyans to exercise caution and desist from crossing flooded rivers.