County NewsNEWS

Mukuru: Kenya Red Cross diver electrocuted in the line of duty

Joseph Wakhungu
By Joseph Wakhungu
2 Min Read
Samwel Wangila a Kenya redcross rescuers moments before he was electrocuted at Mukuru Kayaba

The Kenya Red Cross is mourning the loss of its rescue officer, who lost his life in the line of duty while searching for the body of a young boy who had drowned in a Nairobi River last weekend.

Samuel Wangila, a seasoned aqua rescue expert, was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live electric wire submerged in the water during a retrieval mission on Tuesday at Mukuru Kwa Reuben area.

Speaking to KBC Channel 1TV, Kenya Red Cross Emergency response manager Anthony Muchiri has demanded an investigation into the incident, even as the burial arrangement of the deceased commence.

On Tuesday afternoon, a team of four Kenya Red Cross rescue experts was going about the search for the body of  a young boy identified as John, who slipped and fell into the Mbagathi River near the Highrise area.

But as they prepared to come out of the river, tragedy struck. A cable was spotted submerged in the river at Mukuru Kayaba area, and one of the officers reached out to remove it, only to be electrocuted.

According to Emergency Preparedness and Response Manager Anthony Muchiri, Wangila collapsed instantly into the river, and efforts to resuscitate him proved futile, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at The matter hospital.

Senate approves formation of National Dialogue Committee
Involve Lands Commission from start of projects, NLC boss tells state agencies
Xi Jinping’s statement at ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus’ Meeting in Astana
Four armed gang suspects arrested in Diani

the Kenya red cross officials  are now demanding investigations into the incident that led to the death of their staff .

As the country enters the March–May long rains season,  Red Cross is also urging Kenyans to exercise caution and desist from crossing flooded rivers.

 

KeNHA announces traffic disruption, maps alternative routes on Madaraka day
Xiamen hosts China-Africa Internet Cooperation Forum
Judiciary not alone, even president bullied daily – Murkomen
UHC: Government ready to embrace digital innovations
Mudavadi says BRI will help Africa achieve AfCFTA goals
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Hard fighting Harambee Starlets lose to Ivory Coast
Next Article Kalondu Musyimi joins KBC Club 1 Extra
- Advertisement -
Latest News
CAF to make major announcement today on WAFCON 2026 tournament
Football Sports
Nairobi Design Week to begin Saturday
Culture Entertainment
Trade court orders tariff refunds in setback for Trump administration
Business International Business
MPs threaten to disband Equalisation Fund over stalled projects
County News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Weitethie residents flock eye screening camp to get treatment

County NewsNEWS

Governor Mwangaza survives fourth impeachment bid

Local News

Jaramogi sponsored many Kenyans to pursue education abroad –  Raila

Africa

Nigeria kidnappers kill 35 hostages even after ransom paid

Show More