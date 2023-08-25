Head of Public Service cautions procurement officers over graft

Head of Public Service and Chief of Staff in the Office of the President Felix Koskei has fired a warning shot at procurement officers over corruption in government ministries and departments.

Koskei, who presided over the official opening of the Heads of Procurement and Supply Chain Management Forum in Mombasa, said President William Ruto’s administration was determined to rewrite the course of Kenya’s history by reversing the graft trend. And he said ongoing efforts in this regard are already bearing fruits.

“I encourage you (Procurement Officers) to say no to corruption. We know what is happening in each and every institution. We are moving steadily. You can see agencies closing in on individuals and others being taken to court. If you are on the right side of history, don’t worry,” he said

The Head of Public Service challenged the officers, both operating in the private and public sectors, to endeavor to be counted among a crop of professionals that ensures that procurement is a profession that is respectable.

“Be part of institutions that will change the course of this country and collaborate with agencies to fight corruption and make this country better,” he asked them in the meeting called to discuss the impact of the procurement reforms in fighting corruption in Kenya.

“Let us fight corruption. Let’s be champions and let’s be serious commanders in trying to kill thing (graft). This will help contribute to the economic growth of this country, creation of employment, and making this country the best destination for investors,” reiterated Koskei