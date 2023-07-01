Ruto leads the country in mourning Londiani accident victims

President William Ruto is leading the country in mourning the lives lost after the Londiani accident in Kericho County.

“It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising future and business people who were on their daily chores. We pray for the speedy recovery of all survivors; you are in our thoughts. We urge motorists to be extra cautious on roads, especially now when we are experiencing heavy rainfall,” he said.

Other leaders who condoled with the families include Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who said the accident spells unspeakable loss to our nation.

“It is painful to lose loved ones at any age, especially in a tragic road accident like this. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones and quick recovery to the survivors of this tragic road accident. I urge maximum care on our roads at all times by all road users.”

On his part, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen also condoled with the families “I take this opportunity to condole with the families, friends of the bereaved, and wish quick recovery to those injured following this tragic incident.”

Other condolence messages include: