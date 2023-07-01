Ruto leads the country in mourning Londiani accident victims

President William Ruto is leading the country in mourning the lives lost after the Londiani accident in Kericho County.
“It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising future and business people who were on their daily chores. We pray for the speedy recovery of all survivors; you are in our thoughts. We urge motorists to be extra cautious on roads, especially now when we are experiencing heavy rainfall,” he said.
Other leaders who condoled with the families include Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who said the accident spells unspeakable loss to our nation.
“It is painful to lose loved ones at any age, especially in a tragic road accident like this. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones and quick recovery to the survivors of this tragic road accident. I urge maximum care on our roads at all times by all road users.”
On his part, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen also condoled with the families “I take this opportunity to condole with the families, friends of the bereaved, and wish quick recovery to those injured following this tragic incident.”
Other condolence messages include:
- The news of the accident at Londiani Junction in Kericho has left me shocked and heartbroken. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives in this tragedy.- First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto.
- I join the rest of the country in prayer over the unfortunate Londiani Junction carnage, along the Kericho-Nakuru Highway. With several feared dead and scores injured, this grisly accident is the bloodiest in the history of our country. As we hasten the rescue operations and wish a speedy recovery to the injured, we also condole with and pray for the bereaved families that they may find strength in this trying time. Poleni sana. – CS Aden Duale
- Heartfelt condolences to families and friends of the deceased. Speedy recovery to all survivors of the accident, who are receiving medical care in various facilities in Kericho and Nakuru Counties.- CS Kithure Kindiki.
- My sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic Londiani Junction accident. Even as the rescue effort is ongoing, I have talked with my colleague, Susan Nakumincha, CS Health to ramp up support at the Kericho, Londiani, Kapakatet, and Molo Hospitals as they receive casualties. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Londiani.- CS Florence Bore