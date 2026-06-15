Israel removes Kenya from Ebola ban list following Nairobi’s protest

Israel has lifted its Ebola-related travel ban on Kenyan travellers, backing down hours after Nairobi delivered a vehement diplomatic protest against a decision it described as unjustified and inconsistent with the facts on the ground.

The Israeli Embassy in Nairobi confirmed the development, announcing that Israel had removed Kenya following a review of the situation in light of the Ebola outbreak in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We are pleased to announce that Israel’s Ministry of Health has decided to remove Kenya and Rwanda from the list of countries subject to temporary Ebola-related entry restrictions,” the Embassy stated.

The reversal came after Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr Korir Sing’oei publicly decried Israel’s original decision, which had placed Kenya on a restricted list alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Rwanda and Uganda following an Ebola outbreak in the region.

In a strongly worded statement, Sing’oei said Kenya’s inclusion was not only unjustified but deeply unfortunate given the country’s own robust efforts in combating the disease.

“Kenya strongly protests the decision by Israel to include the country amongst those whose travellers it will restrict. This is especially unfortunate given Kenya’s support to regional surveillance and response to Ebola. With over 80,000 tests, no case of Ebola has been reported in Kenya,” he stated.

The original ban, issued by Ben Gurion International Airport’s Head of Border Control, Amnon Shmueli, on 10 June 2026, had directed all airlines to deny boarding to foreign nationals from the listed countries, as well as any traveller who had visited those countries within 21 days prior to their flight, regardless of citizenship or country of residence. Israeli citizens and residents were exempted from the directive.

Following the reversal, PS Sing’oei warmly welcomed Israel’s decision, while making clear that the episode carried a broader lesson about how allied nations should treat one another.

“Israel’s decision to lift this restriction shows that science, dialogue and mutual trust work; that facts can beat fear; that partnership beats barriers. This is how friends must act,” he said in a post on X.

He also expressed Kenya’s gratitude for Israel’s sensitivity in reconsidering the matter swiftly.

“We welcome very much the decision of Israel to vacate the inclusion of Kenya from the list of countries subject to Ebola-related restrictions. We are grateful for your sensitivity, friendship and partnership,” Sing’oei added.