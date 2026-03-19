Heavy rainfall expected from Thursday may trigger floods, Met warns

Heavy rainfall is expected to intensify across several parts of the country from today, March 19, raising the risk of floods, flash floods and reduced visibility, the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the department said rainfall currently being experienced in several regions will increase to more than 20 millimetres within 24 hours and persist through March 24, 2026.

The heaviest rains are expected between March 20 and March 23 before easing slightly on March 24, although showers are likely to continue in several parts of the country.

The Met Department cautioned that floodwaters may occur in areas that have not received heavy rainfall locally, particularly downstream regions where runoff accumulates from upstream catchments.

The affected regions include the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands west and east of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi.

Counties affected include Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, Migori, Nyamira, Turkana, Samburu, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Kiambu, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, and Nyeri.

Other are Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Garissa, and parts of Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera and Tana River.

The weatherman urged residents in all the listed areas to remain alert to rising water levels and rapidly changing conditions.

Additionally, motorists and pedestrians have been advised not to attempt crossing moving water or flooded sections, as such conditions can be deeper and more hazardous than they appear.

“People are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees or near grilled windows to minimise exposure to lightning strikes,” the Met Department warned.

Landslide-prone areas, especially the slopes of the Aberdare Ranges, Mount Kenya and other hilly regions, face heightened risk and residents have been urged to remain vigilant.