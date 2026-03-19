Court convicts Somali national linked to Al-Shabaab network

A Somali national has been convicted on multiple terrorism-related charges linked to the outlawed Al-Shabaab network.

The Kahawa Law Courts found Abdikarim Hassanow Hassan guilty under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012, in a case the prosecution says exposed a coordinated effort to recruit, radicalise and facilitate extremist activity.

The court heard that on or before April 2, 2024, at Kehancha Township in Migori County, the accused was an active member of Al-Shabaab, a group designated as a terrorist organisation under Kenya Gazette Notice No. 12585 of 2010.

The prosecution told the court that his actions formed part of a broader operational pattern aimed at strengthening the group’s presence through local recruitment and ideological mobilisation.

The accused was also involved in the radicalisation of a minor whom he lured with promises of financial rewards, military training and religious incentives, before facilitating plans for the minor to travel to Somalia to join the militant group.

Evidence presented indicated that he provided logistical assistance, including guidance on travel routes and financial support, as part of efforts to operationalise the recruitment process.

The prosecution argued that this demonstrated a deliberate and sustained attempt to groom the minor for involvement in terrorism-related activities.

In its determination, the court held that the prosecution had sufficiently demonstrated a pattern of facilitation, indoctrination and preparation beyond reasonable doubt.

Magistrate Ombewa noted that the evidence presented supported the charges in full, stating that the accused had played multiple roles within the recruitment chain.

“I find that Prosecution established a troubling narrative of facilitation, ideological indoctrination, and preparation, and proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was the author, financier, recruiter, and radicaliser as charged,” the magistrate ruled.

The matter will be mentioned on April 20, 2026, when the court is expected to set a date for sentencing.