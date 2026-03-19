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CAF President Motsepe says he will respect CAS’s decision on the Senegal vs Morocco AFCON final fiasco

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

The Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe has reaffirmed his commitment to respect decisions and rulings by independent committees, which are key in the governance of the game on the continent.

“I’ve been informed of the ruling by the CAF Appeal Board concerning the appeal by Morocco relating to the Afcon-Morocco 2025 final match. I previously expressed my extreme disappointment with the incidents that took place at the final match.” said Motsepe

Speaking in his official statement yesterday on the Appeal Board decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title and declare Morocco as champions, Motsepe said he respects the outcome and lauded Senegal for making an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), adding that he will accept the decision which will be delivered.

In its ruling, the appeal board overturned the disciplinary committee’s earlier ruling of confirming Senegal as champions and imposing hefty fines on both Morocco and Senegal following what transpired in the 18th January final in Rabat between the two nations.

“The CAF Disciplinary Board took one decision. The CAF appeals board took a totally different position. I’m told that Senegal is going to appeal, which is very important. Every one of the 54 nations in Africa has a right to pursue their appeals and their advanced interests, not only at the highest level in Africa, in CAF, but also in the highest body, which is the CAS. We will adhere to and respect the decision that’s taken at the highest level.”Motsepe stated

The Appeal Board ruling has sparked mixed reactions across the world.

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