High Court suspends orders to de-register Pastor Ezekiel’s church

The High Court has issued orders suspending the de-registration of Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s New Life Prayer Center and church by the registrar of societies.

Justice Jairus Ngaah issued the order in a bid to interrogate the legality of the de-registration process.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero filed a new application on Monday and resorted to withdrawing the earlier one which he had filed on August 20th 2023.

The fresh application had been filed by the pastor and two of his associates.

The three in their Court papers argued that the gazette notice canceling the church registration was published yet they did not receive any notice of their intentions against the church.

Ezekiel’s lawyers led by Danstan Omari lauded the High Court directive as now the congregants’ right to enjoy their religion is no longer curtailed.

The lawyers said the registrar has always neglected the request to make available the file of New Life Church to file their returns hence compelling the court to order them to avail the file.

The lawyers now say they will be writing to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ombudsman to investigate the disappearance of the file belonging to pastor Ezekiel church.

Justice Ngaah said the respondents will have seven days to file their responses in the case which will be mentioned 0n September 20th 2023 for further directions.