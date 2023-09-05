26 Ethiopian aliens arrested in Murang’a

Police in Muranga have arrested 26 aliens of Ethiopian origin who were holed up at an isolated residential house in Muthigiriri area of Kiharu constituency.

Murang’a County police commander David Mathew Kainga who led the operation said the girls are aged between 20 and 26 years.

They were confined in a three-bedroom incomplete house that had one mattress spread on the floor.

The owner of the house and a watchman are being held for questioning. The latest incident happened just three days after a Machakos court ordered the repatriation of 79 out of 82 aliens who were arrested in Athi River, Machakos county.

71 Ethiopians were arrested after they were found loitering in Magorofani area off Mwananchi Road in Syokimau. They included 38 male adults and 33 male juveniles.

They were never charged but treated as victims of human trafficking.