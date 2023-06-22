WRC Safari Rally: Ott Tanak takes overnight lead

Estonian driver Ott Tanak took the overnight lead of the 2023 WRC Safari Rally after finishing first during the first stage,the super special stage, Thursday at Kasarani ,Nairobi.

Tanak navigated by Martin Jarveoja who has been on the podium at the Safari Rally once , completed the 4.84km stage +0.1 seconds ahead of his closest challenger and 2021 Safari rally winner Sebastien Ogier.

Toyota Yari’s Kalle Rovanpera co driven by Jonne Haltunen was placed third +2.54 seconds behind Tanak.

Kenya’s Carl Tundo was the best placed Kenyan driver after coming home +21.6 seconds behind Ott Tanak.

Tannak, the 2019 World champion will be keen to extend his lead as the Ford M-sport team plots to snap Toyota’s stranglehold on the success of the Safari Rally.

The cars return to Naivasha to complete the 356.98km across 18 gruelling stages.

Friday’s action will be held around Lake Naivasha with drivers competing for points at Loldia (19.17km) Geothermal (13.12km), and Kedong (30.48km) for a total of 125.54km.

Saturday the cars move to Soysambu,Sleeping Warrior and Elementaita for a total of 150.88km.

Three stages will be run on Sunday Malewa,Oserian and Hellsgate.