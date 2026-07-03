How to listen to Afronation performers as event begins

Spotify and Afronation Portugal are partnering to bring fans closer to the artists, performances and fan culture shaping African music globally.

As an official sponsor and exclusive streaming partner of Afronation Portugal 2026, Spotify will help extend the festival beyond the live weekend through this model.

This partnership creates a dedicated Afronation destination on Spotify where fans can discover festival content, featured artists, the official playlist and selected performance videos after the event.

“Afronation is more than a festival, it’s a global expression of African music, fan culture and creative influence,” said Rifumo Mdaka, Content Marketing Manager for Spotify in Sub-Saharan Africa. “Our partnership is about helping that moment travel further through our first collaboration with Afronation of this nature. By bringing the festival to Spotify, we’re giving fans a place to connect with the artists, performances and stories that define the festival, long after the final set.”

The collaboration is a natural extension of Afronation’s long-standing commitment to Afrobeats and African music, something shared with Spotify.

Since its inception, Afronation has played an active role in artist breakthroughs, consistently investing time, energy and platform support into championing African music and helping artists reach global audiences.

This partnership reflects the shared values between Spotify and Afronation, both of whom are dedicated to providing a global stage for African creativity.

By joining forces, they are continuing the work Afronation has been committed to from the beginning: ensuring African music and culture are celebrated on a world-class level.

Taking place from 3 to 5 July in Portimão, Portugal, Afronation has become one of the most important global meeting points for African music, connecting artists, fans and culture across continents.

Through this partnership, Spotify will spotlight that movement on-platform, giving fans a way to experience the energy of the festival whether they are on the ground in Portugal or listening from anywhere in the world.

The partnership reflects Spotify’s continued investment in African music and the communities driving its global growth.

As part of the campaign, Spotify will also follow the journey of a top fan travelling to Afronation Portugal, capturing the excitement, fandom and cross-border connection that continues to power African music’s global movement.

“Afro Nation has always been more than a festival. It is a platform built to celebrate African music, support artist breakthroughs and connect a global community through culture. Our partnership with Spotify is a significant moment for us because it reflects the shared role we both play in discovery, helping artists reach new audiences and giving fans deeper ways to engage with the music they love.

“This collaboration marks an exciting evolution of the Afro Nation experience, extending the energy of the festival beyond the live event,” says Clémence Blum, Director of Global Partnerships, The Malachite Group / Afro Nation.

Selected performance content from Afronation Portugal will be available on Spotify following the festival as part of this partnership.