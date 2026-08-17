Ole Sereni Group courts Nairobi’s diplomatic corps in push to grow embassy business

Ole Sereni Group opened its doors to Nairobi’s diplomatic community on 7th August 2026, hosting representatives of 50 embassies and international organisations at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in a move the company is positioning as a deliberate push to grow one of its most valuable revenue streams.

The event, held at the group’s newer property overlooking Nairobi National Park, also featured a guided tour of the hotel’s facilities.

Milkah Kimani, the group’s Head of Sales, said embassies and diplomatic missions account for roughly a third of total group revenue, driven largely by diplomatic events and catering contracts tied to national day celebrations.

The Group also provides services to major United Nations bodies based in Nairobi, reinforcing its position within a city that hosts one of the UN’s four principal offices worldwide alongside Geneva, New York and Vienna.

The showcase event builds on a track record that includes hosting high-level guests from institutions such as the African Union, the United Nations and the U.S. Embassy.

The group’s client roster also includes the Danish Embassy, the British High Commission, the Ghana High Commission, the Embassy of Brazil, the Embassy of Mexico and the South African High Commission, among others.

Diplomatic staff in attendance cited five-star service standards, stringent security protocols, proximity to the airport and major conference venues, access to recreational amenities, staff professionalism and government endorsement as key factors that inform their hotel selection process.