EntertainmentMusic

Nameless, Okello Max, Femi, Mejja more to headline UEFA final viewing event

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Football fans are in for a treat this Jamuhuri weekend as a number of Kenyan artists are set to perform at the UEFA Champions League Finals viewing parties across major cities in the country on May 30.

Nameless, P-unit, Okello Max, Iyaani, Femi One, Mejja, Jua Cali, and MR Lenny are some of the artists expected to perform at these events hosted by Heineken and KWAL.

“We want to celebrate football fans across Kenya with unforgettable match viewing experiences in leading entertainment spots in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Eldoret as we wrap up the ‘Fans Have More Friends’ campaign we launched in April,” said Alice Mwalimo, Commercial Director, KWAL.

She further added that these events will be themed as vibrant, fun-filled lifestyle events where fans can also sample their favourite delicacies.

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“We are calling on all football fans to turn up in large numbers for the exciting events we have lined up for them on 30th May. This is not just about watching the finals but also connecting with other fans and making new friends. We also encourage fans to enjoy responsibly and not drink and drive,” said Ms Mwalimo.

The events are about encouraging fans to make new friends and connect when watching a game of football.

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“The fandom campaign has helped redefine the UEFA Champions League experience in Kenya by transforming match watching into moments of real connection, moving from just being fans into being friends,” said Heineken® Senior Brand Manager at KWAL, Prudence Mutembei.

The events will be held at several venues:

Nairobi

  •  Capital Noir (Main UCL Viewing experience Venue)
  • Covo Thika Road
  • Quiver Kilimani

Kisumu – Berlin Lounge

Nakuru – Space Next Door

Mombasa – Alcapone Nyali.

Eldoret – Baniya

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