HPE, Mitsumi in partnership to drive regional sales

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has inked a deal with Mitsumi Distribution in a move expected to help the firm increase its market share and boost revenues in the region.

The firms are betting on the new partnership to deliver cutting-edge solutions such as storage, networking and servers to enterprises in the region.

“We are thrilled to announce this formal engagement that will not only combine the strengths of three industry leaders but also demonstrates our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our channel partners,” said Wahid El Meliani, Managing Director Hewlett Packard Enterprise Africa.

Under the deal, HPE will leverage Mitsumi’s robust distribution network to deliver IT solutions and services in the region.

Our partnership will open doors to exciting opportunities for businesses across various sectors. It aligns with our mission to provide partners with the best-in-class technologies and pave the way for a new era of innovation and progress,” added Mathew Thomas, President Mitsumi Distribution.