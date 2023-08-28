Reprieve for teachers as TSC increases salaries

Teachers are set to receive a salary increment of between 7-10pc after successful talks between representatives of Teachers Unions.

On Monday, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET) and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) held talks aimed at revising the Presidential salary increment of between 7pc and 10pc.

The meeting sought to solve the Salary review impasse that has seen the unions at odds with the Nancy Macharia-led commission.

TSC had proposed a salary of between 2.4 to 9.5pc, with the lowest-earning teacher getting the highest percentage and the highest-earning teacher getting the lowest percentage.

In the deal, it was agreed the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement be amended and implemented in two tranches for the next two years.

In the amended deal, entry-level graduate teachers will receive an additional Ksh 4,164, while those at former municipalities will get Ksh 5,141.

The highest-paid teacher will get an increment of Ksh 4,883.

Tutors in rural areas and small towns will receive an increment of between Ksh 2,100 to Ksh 8,700 as house allowance.

KUPPET pledged to continue negotiating for harmonization of house allowances as is the case with commuter allowances.

50,000 teachers will also be promoted as part of the deal.

The teachers’ unions have also vowed to ensure their employer honours the remaining 50% payment to cushion teachers from the high cost of living.

The development comes after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) earlier this month announced a 7-10pc salary rise for civil servants, backdated to July 1.

The increment is set to cost taxpayers Ksh 21.7 billion more for the financial year 2023/2024, with teachers getting the lion’s share of Ksh 9.5 billion.

According to SCR, the average increase is 7 to 10pc over a two-year period, inclusive of the existing notch increase, which averages 3pc annually.

Additional Reporting by Abdiaziz Hashim