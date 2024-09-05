Hyenas attack Narok family’s livestock, KWS promises compensation

A family in Olderkesi, Narok West Sub-county, is grappling with significant losses after hyenas attacked their homestead, killing dozens of sheep during the early hours of the night.

The attack, which is not the first of its kind, has left the community in fear of increased poverty due to the growing threat from wild animals.

Joel Kuyo, speaking on behalf of the affected family, expressed his frustration, noting that this is the second such attack within two weeks.

“A fortnight ago, we lost 12 sheep to the same hyenas. Now they have returned, and 16 more of our sheep have been killed,” Kuyo said.

He lamented that the repeated losses threaten the community’s livelihood, as they rely solely on livestock for their survival.

“We depend fully on our livestock for our survival. We sell them to buy food, pay school fees, and cover other expenses. This trend of hyena attacks could push us deeper into poverty,” Kuyo added.

The residents are now calling on the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to intervene and protect them from the growing number of wild animals in the area.

Edwin Silolo, the KWS official responsible for compensation in Narok West Sub-county, visited the homestead and confirmed that 16 sheep had been killed in the latest attack.

He acknowledged the recurrence of the problem, reiterating that 12 sheep were killed in a similar attack two weeks ago.

Silolo assured the affected family that the government has put a compensation program in place through the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

“President William Ruto launched a program to ensure that victims of human-wildlife conflict are compensated within three months. I believe this farmer will receive compensation soon,” he said.

He also urged residents to report any wildlife attacks by dialling *202*09# free of charge.

“When you report an attack, KWS can act immediately, verify the losses, and process compensation. However, failure to report the incident could result in a loss of compensation rights,” Silolo emphasized.

As the community awaits further action, they remain hopeful that the government will address the increasing presence of wild animals in the area to prevent further devastation to their livelihoods.