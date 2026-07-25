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ICC dismisses prosecutor Karim Khan over serious misconduct

Deputy Prosecutors assume leadership as the International Criminal Court reassures stakeholders

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read
Karim Asad Ahmad Khan has served as ICC Prosecutor since June 2021.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has dismissed Prosecutor Karim Khan following a finding by the Assembly of States Parties that he was responsible for serious misconduct and a serious breach of duty. The decision brings an end to his tenure as the Court’s chief prosecutor.

In a statement issued after the decision, the Office of the Prosecutor acknowledged the resolution adopted during a Special Session of the Assembly of States Parties, which removed Khan from office.

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The statement read: “The Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) of the International Criminal Court takes note of the decision adopted by the Special Session of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) on 24 July to remove the Prosecutor from office, having found that he has committed serious misconduct and serious breach of duty.”

The Office confirmed that Deputy Prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan and Mame Mandiaye Niang would continue to lead the prosecution office. They had already assumed responsibility for its leadership, management, and administration after Khan took a leave of absence in May 2025.

The Court sought to reassure victims, affected communities, States Parties, and civil society organizations that its work would continue uninterrupted despite the change in leadership.

The statement affirmed: “The Office wishes to reassure victims, affected communities, States Parties, civil society partners and all those who support its work that its activities in the fulfilment of its mandate continue without interruption.”

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It further added that the Office “remains committed to conducting independent and impartial investigations and prosecutions across all situations under the Court’s jurisdiction to deliver justice for victims of Rome Statute crimes.”

Karim Asad Ahmad Khan has served as ICC Prosecutor since June 2021.

The Office reiterated its “zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct,” stating that it would continue to foster “a respectful, safe and inclusive workplace environment” while prioritizing its duty of care to staff.

The Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC is responsible for conducting independent and impartial preliminary examinations, investigations, and prosecutions of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression under the Rome Statute.

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