Wetang’ula, allies enlist boda boda riders in Ruto 2027 campaign machine

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on boda boda riders across the country to spearhead a nationwide voter registration campaign while rallying support for President William Ruto’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Addressing a boda boda empowerment programme at Satoo Grounds in Taveta Constituency on Friday, Mr Wetang’ula described the riders as influential grassroots mobilisers owing to their daily interactions with millions of Kenyans in both urban and rural areas.

He urged them to encourage eligible citizens who already possess National Identity Cards but are yet to register as voters with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to do so once voter registration resumes.

“You carry passengers every day in towns and villages. Whenever you transport someone, remind those who have identity cards but have not registered as voters to enlist with the IEBC,” Mr Wetang’ula said.

At the same time, the Speaker asked the riders to become ambassadors of President Ruto’s second-term campaign, arguing that the administration’s development record justified another five years in office.

Mr Wetang’ula defended the President’s frequent tours across the country saying they reflected his commitment to overseeing development projects rather than engaging in politics.

He cited ongoing affordable housing projects, construction of markets, roads and schools, expansion of infrastructure and increased recruitment of teachers as some of the government’s key achievements over the past three years.

According to the Speaker, the government has employed about 100,000 teachers since 2022 and plans to recruit a further 24,000 this financial year, a departure from previous administrations that hired about 5,000 teachers annually.

“We are reminding Kenyans that President Ruto’s work can be seen across the country. His development record speaks for itself, and that is why we are asking Kenyans to give him a second term,” he said.

Mr Wetang’ula also highlighted projects underway in Taita-Taveta County, including the rehabilitation of the Voi-Taveta railway line, construction of roads linking the region to Moshi , Kajiado County and affordable housing projects saying they would boost trade and tourism.

Without mentioning anyone by name, the Speaker criticised leaders who have recently urged foreign tourists to avoid visiting Kenya, saying such remarks were harmful to the country’s economy.

“Taita-Taveta depends heavily on tourism. Discouraging visitors from coming to Kenya is sabotaging the livelihoods of thousands of Kenyans working in hotels, tour companies and small businesses that depend on the sector,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to reject tribal politics and embrace national unity, insisting that no citizen should face discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, religion or race.

“We want every Kenyan to be proud of being Kenyan wherever they are. The government is committed to ensuring no Kenyan is discriminated against because of their tribe, religion or race,” he said.

The Speaker also warned lenders accused of charging boda boda operators exorbitant interest rates on motorcycle loans saying the government would move to protect riders from exploitative credit arrangements.

“You cannot lend money and expect interest that is several times the principal amount. The government will protect boda boda riders because they are a critical part of Kenya’s transport sector,” he said.

He further expressed confidence that President Ruto would secure another term saying the opposition should prepare to accept defeat in the 2027 polls.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku also rallied support for President Ruto dismissing efforts by Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua to win over the Mount Kenya region.

CS Ruku while charging at Gachagua, said the region remained firmly in government and would not abandon President Ruto noting that it continues to hold key positions in the administration including the Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and heads of State corporations.

“We fought for independence together, supported Presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, and in 2022 we elected President William Ruto. We shall remain together and re-elect him,” Mr Ruku said.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro said Coast leaders had resolved to support President Ruto’s re-election and would embark on a drive to register more than one million new voters in the region to strengthen its political bargaining power.

“We want our people to register as voters because numbers matter. A higher voter turnout will give the Coast region greater influence in the next administration,” Govenor Mung’aro said.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot accused opposition leaders of lacking a development agenda saying their politics was centred on attacking President Ruto instead of offering alternative policies.

Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi criticised recent remarks urging tourists to avoid travelling to Kenya, saying tourism remained a key pillar of the economy and should not be dragged into partisan politics.

“Political competition should never come at the expense of the country’s economy. We should encourage visitors to come to Kenya and support jobs created by the tourism sector,” Mr Nyakundi said.

Mwingi West MP Mwengi Mutuse said resistance against President Ruto stemmed from his policy of distributing development projects more equitably across the country, while Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe predicted the President would comfortably retain power in 2027.

Kaloleni MP Paul Katana and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko also urged Coast residents to reject what they described as divisive politics, arguing that President Ruto’s development agenda had benefited the region through infrastructure, markets and housing projects.

Mwatate MP Peter Shake said Taita-Taveta residents should support the President to enable him complete flagship projects, including the rehabilitation of the Voi-Taveta railway line and other ongoing infrastructure works in the county.

Other leaders present included Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, Nambale MP Godfrey Mulanya and Magarini MP Harrison Kombe.