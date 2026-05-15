UDA wins Emurua Dikirr, Endo and Porro by-elections

David Kipsang Keter of the United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) has been declared winner of Emurua Dikirr Constituency seat after securing 18,266 votes, defeating Vincent Kibet Rotich of the Democratic Change Party (DCP), who garnered 10,760 votes.

According to a statement by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) out of the 44,353 registered voters, 29,538 votes were cast giving a voter turnout of 66.6%.

Meanwhile, in Elgeyo/Marakwet County, Festus Korir Kiprop of UDA Party was declared winner of Endo Ward CAW after garnering 4,475 votes.

His closest challenger National Democratic Party’s (NDP) Shadrack Kosgei Chelang’a got 752 votes.

Voter turnout in the ward stood at 36.59% with 5,260 votes were cast out of 14,361 registered voters.

Elsewhere in Samburu County, Daniel Lolngojine of UDA Party won Porro Ward CAW with 2,328 votes, ahead of Josphat Jumani Leleur of KANU Party who got 1,036 votes.

Out of 6,358 registered voters, 4,194 votes were cast giving a voter turnout of 65.96%.

IEBC says the by-election results can be accessed by the public on the Commission’s results portal: http://forms.iebc.or.ke