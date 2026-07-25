Govt vows sustained security operation in Kerio Valley until banditry is eradicated

The government has reiterated its commitment to sustaining the multi-agency security operation in Kerio Valley until all illegal firearms are recovered and banditry is brought to an end, with plans to significantly increase security deployments across the region.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen stated that Operation Maliza Uhalifu will continue until criminal networks are dismantled and residents can live and conduct business without fear.

“The operation taking place in Kerio Valley will continue until all illegal firearms are removed from the hands of bandits,” Murkomen affirmed.

He announced that, unlike previous short-term security operations, the current effort would maintain a permanent presence in the region.

“Previously, security teams would conduct operations and leave. This time, the operation teams will stay with the people. By December, the effort will have tripled, with three teams operating across Samburu, the central Kerio corridor, and Turkana,” he explained.

Murkomen urged residents to collaborate with security agencies by providing information to aid in the recovery of illegal firearms and the dismantling of criminal networks.

“We appeal to every resident of Kerio Valley to cooperate with security agencies to ensure all illegal firearms are removed so that we can end criminality,” he said.

He also issued a warning to individuals involved in trafficking firearms, ammunition, and stolen livestock, stating that the government would intensify its crackdown on organised crime.

“We know those seeking to revive the business of selling firearms and ammunition. They should not dare. We are also ending the business of stealing, buying, and selling stolen livestock,” Murkomen asserted.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary added that restoring security would facilitate the reopening of markets, revive trade, and support economic growth across the region.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya highlighted that the progress already achieved in Kerio Valley demonstrates the success of Operation Maliza Uhalifu, a coordinated security initiative involving the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Police Service, the National Intelligence Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the National Government Administration.

“The achievements we are marking today are the result of a very well-coordinated Operation Maliza Uhalifu,” she stated.

While acknowledging isolated incidents of insecurity, Tuya assured that security agencies would maintain heightened vigilance until banditry is eliminated.

“We are telling our security agencies not to rest. We have to keep vigilance very high to deal with criminality and eliminate banditry and insecurity once and for all,” she emphasised.

Tuya further explained that the government’s long-term objective extends beyond merely reducing attacks to restoring normal life through improved education, water access, mobility, and economic opportunities.

“The ultimate success will be measured not just by reduced attacks, but by the return of children to school, safer movement of citizens, reliable water supply, and renewed trust between the state and its citizens,” she said.

She added that the Kenya Defence Forces would continue to support humanitarian and development initiatives, including constructing and rehabilitating schools, drilling boreholes to improve water access, and opening security roads to enhance connectivity across the region.

Tuya also commended members of the security services for their dedication and sacrifice.

“I ask the people of Baringo and neighbouring counties to pray for our soldiers. They work tirelessly, sacrificing sleep so that we may live in peace, while working together with other government agencies to secure lasting stability,” she appealed.