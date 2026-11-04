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IEBC seeks stronger partnerships to secure 2027 elections

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
IEBC Commissioner Marykaren Sorobit

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has underscored the importance of inter-agency collaboration in strengthening electoral integrity and public confidence ahead of the 10th August 2027 General Election.

The call was made by IEBC Commissioner Marykaren Sorobit, who represented the Commission Chairperson during the launch of three key justice sector publications.

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The publications included the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) Strategic Plan 2026–2030, the End-Term Review Report 2021–2026 and the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual Report for FY 2025/26.

Commissioner Sorobit noted that while IEBC’s mandate under Article 88 of the Constitution is independent, its effective delivery depends on close cooperation with the Judiciary, NCAJ, investigative and oversight agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the public.

She emphasised that credible elections go beyond the casting and counting of votes to include the protection of fundamental rights, timely and fair resolution of electoral disputes, investigation of electoral offences and respect for the rule of law.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to working with all relevant institutions to safeguard electoral integrity and deliver free, fair, transparent and credible elections in 2027.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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