Wanted person: Why DCI is hunting John Masila Nzioka

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to members of the public to provide information that could lead to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with multiple cases of robbery with violence in Nairobi and its environs.

The suspect, identified as John Masila Nzioka, is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to have used a firearm to commit the crimes.

According to the DCI, the suspect recently engaged police officers in a shootout in which officers sustained injuries before he escaped the police dragnet.

The suspect hails from Kanzalu Location in Kangundo Sub-County, Machakos County.

His home particulars are:

County: Machakos

Sub-County: Kangundo

Division: Kanzalu

Location: Kanzalu

Sub-Location: Kikambuani

The DCI has urged anyone with information that could assist in tracing and apprehending the suspect to report to the nearest police station or contact the relevant authorities.

“The DCI urges anyone with information that could assist in his arrest to come forward and share it with the authorities”, the DCI said in a statement on Wednesday.