Kenya signs creative economy partnership with Idris Elba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a partnership with internationally acclaimed actor and filmmaker Sir Idris Elba to strengthen the country’s creative economy through investment, technology and access to international markets.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda, is expected to expand opportunities for local creatives through skills development, creator financing and digital innovation.

The Ministry made the announcement, stating that the Statement of Intent was signed by the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Foreign Affairs, Dr A. Korir Sing’oei, representing Kenya, and Elba, who is the chairman of the Akuna Group, a global creative, entertainment and media enterprise he founded.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the partnership will focus on strengthening cooperation in the creative economy, responsible artificial intelligence (AI), digital innovation and youth empowerment.

“The agreement establishes a pathway for cooperation in creator financing, youth skills development, digital innovation and access to international markets,” the statement said.

The collaboration falls under the Commonwealth Creative Economy Partnership, which brings together Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone and Barbados to promote the creative economy as a driver of economic growth, enterprise development and international cooperation.

It is also expected to complement the government’s Talanta Hela Programme by creating opportunities for young creatives to access financing, develop their skills and commercialise their work.

“By providing pathways to markets, facilitating access to financing and strengthening the monetisation of creative products and services, the partnership will help young creatives translate their talent into sustainable economic opportunities,” the Ministry added.

During the engagement, Sing’oei, on behalf of President William Ruto, invited Elba to visit Kenya during the forthcoming Internet Governance Forum (IGF), where the programme is expected to be unveiled.

The partnership seeks to connect Kenyan creative talent with technology, investment and international platforms, positioning the sector as a contributor to national development and youth employment.