IG Kanja urges police to uphold professionalism ahead of elections

Held under the theme “Be strong and steadfast, for the Lord your God is with you” (Joshua 1:9), the service brought together representatives from various security agencies, including the Kenya Police Service (KPS), the Administration Police Service (APS), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Kenya Prisons Service, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and the National Youth Service (NYS).

The service was presided over by the Rt. Rev. George Muthaka, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Garissa and Chaplain-in-Charge of the Uniformed and Disciplined Services Chaplaincy.

In his sermon, Bishop Muthaka urged officers to embrace an attitude of gratitude, observing that “Gratitude is the best attitude.”

He encouraged them to count their blessings rather than their losses, maintain a positive outlook, and remain appreciative of God’s blessings in their lives.

Further, he called on officers to seek divine wisdom and strength to serve the public diligently while upholding faith, integrity, and humility in the execution of their duties.

The Bishop also emphasised the responsibility that comes with bearing firearms, urging officers to exercise restraint and use them appropriately in the protection of themselves and others.

He noted that the uniform symbolises identity, discipline, and authority, and should therefore be worn with honour and upheld through responsible conduct.

The Bishop challenged officers to demonstrate integrity, promote peace, and serve as agents of reconciliation within their communities.

In his remarks as the Chief Guest, the Inspector General underscored the importance of courage, steadfastness, and commitment in the discharge of police duties.

He observed that this year’s theme speaks directly to the realities of policing, which demands courage amid uncertainty, resilience in the face of persistent challenges, and conviction when making difficult decisions.

Looking ahead to the country’s forthcoming electoral period, Kanja urged officers to remain prepared for their responsibilities and to discharge their duties with political neutrality, impartiality, and professionalism.

He emphasised that the National Police Service has a critical responsibility to provide a secure environment in which every Kenyan can freely and peacefully exercise their democratic rights.

The Inspector General also expressed appreciation to the Church, through the Rt. Rev. George Muthaka and the Uniformed and Disciplined Services Chaplaincy, for its continued spiritual nourishment, counselling, and psychosocial support to officers and their families.

He acknowledged the important role of such interventions in strengthening officers’ resilience and well-being as they undertake their demanding responsibilities.

Also present were the Commissioner General of Prisons, Patrick Aranduh; the Principal Deputy to the Deputy Inspector General–KPS, Patrick Tito, SAIG; the Commandant, Border Police Unit, Davis Lomwatu, SAIG; the Director, Forensic Laboratory–DCI, Mr. Sospeter Munyi, SAIG; the GSU Commandant, Johana Tonui, SAIG; and the Director of Operations–KPS, Philip Opiyo, SAIG, among other senior officers from the uniformed and disciplined services.