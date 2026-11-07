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Njoki and Kipkoech claim victories in 2nd AK cross country in Kimilili

Meanwhile, Edwin Sanutia from Western, who recently participated in the World U-20 in Oregon, USA, three months ago, won the 8km race with a time of 22:48.4 seconds.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

KDF’s Fredrick Kipkoech and Christine Njoki Nalimo from North Rift dominated the 10km race at the second Athletics Kenya cross country series on Saturday, at Moi Girls Kamusinga in Kimilili, Bungoma County.

Kipkoech overcame strong competition to finish first with a time of 28 minutes 53.3 seconds, marking his second consecutive victory following his win at the opening meet in Machakos.

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Kevin Chesang from Central Rift secured second place with a time of 29:00.63, while Kennedy Cheruiyot from North Rift finished third in 29:05.6.

Evans Kipkosgei and Salem Kibet took fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Njoki Nalimo clinched first place in the women’s 10km race with a time of 32:16.2, ahead of Emmaculate Jepkosgei from Kiprun camp, in 32:22.6, and Veneza Chebet from Western, in third place with a time of 32:50.9.

In the under-20 categories, Lonah Cherono from North Rift triumphed in the 6km race, finishing in 19 minutes and 30.3 seconds.

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Vian Chepkopus and Scolastica Chemtai took second and third places, respectively.

Meanwhile, Edwin Sanutia from Western, who recently participated in the World U-20 in Oregon, USA, three months ago, won the 8km race with a time of 22:48.4 seconds.

The next meet is set for Olkalou in Nyandarua County on the 21st of this month.

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