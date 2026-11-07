KPA strengthens workplace safety through first aid competitions

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has reaffirmed its commitment to workplace safety and emergency preparedness after hosting the 2026 Mombasa Regional Adults and Links First Aid Competitions at Mbaraki Sports Club.

The competition brought together 12 teams from Mombasa, Lamu and Inland Container Depot Nairobi, where the participants showcased their first aid knowledge, practical skills, teamwork and emergency response capabilities.

Speaking during the event, KPA Manager, Medical Services, Dr. Gome Lenga, commended the participants for raising the standards of performance compared to previous competitions.

He emphasised the importance of teamwork and preparedness in strengthening emergency response and humanitarian assistance within the workplace.

Similarly, Lenga acknowledged the support extended by KPA Patron, Chief Executive Officer Capt. William Ruto, towards advancing the objectives of the St. John Ambulance movement.

In the results, Mombasa Division dominated the adult categories, with Team L, comprising Flavian Mwambi and Patrick Ngumbao, winning the male category with 146 points. Team Q, represented by Sharlet Halima and Lola Nekesa, emerged female champions with 145 points.

Team K from ICD/Nairobi won the mixed category with 144 points.

The Links category, introduced in the region for the first time, saw Team D, comprising Hope Wekesa and Lilian Tawa, emerge victorious with 124 points.

In the drill competition, Division 10 (Security) secured first position with 175 points, narrowly beating Division 1 (Fire Services), which scored 171 points. Daniel Ubo Marura was named the best drill commander.

The winning teams will represent KPA at the National Adults and Links First Aid and Drill Competitions scheduled for 13th and 14th November 2026 at the GSU Campus, Nairobi.

The competition reinforces KPA’s commitment to cultivating a safety-conscious workforce equipped with the skills and confidence to respond effectively to emergencies.