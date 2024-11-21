I’m ready to take criticism positively, Ruto says

President William Ruto has said that his administration is ready to take criticism and concerns raised by Kenyans positively.

Speaking on Thursday at a joint sitting in Parliament, Ruto said he wouldn’t take the harsh criticism he has faced in the recent weeks and that it was time to listen to grievances raised by Kenyans and act on the questions asked by citizens.

“I do not take this for granted and with utmost respect, I desire to respond to the most pressing concerns that have been raised by Kenyans of all walks of life in recent months,” said the Head of State.

“We have learnt through the hard as well as the more customary ways, that listening is a full-time occupation of leadership and that all questions asked by the people must be answered thoroughly and in full,” he added.

The President noted that he will embark on working with Kenyans and stakeholders and accept their suggestions on taking the country forward to secure the future coming generations.

“It is an opportunity to affirm the principles and values of which our nation stands, review the steps we have taken, the path we have chosen in our journey of national development and reinforce the commitments we have made to one another and to our beloved nation for the sake of the present and future generations,” said President Ruto.

His remarks come after Catholic Bishops raised concerns over the State of the Nation.

Led by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei, leaders aligned to the ruling party expressed concern over the way Catholic Bishops addressed President William Ruto concerning the current state of the nation.

Boss Shollei said that the clergy should have sought a private audience with the President to voice their concerns, rather than holding a press conference.

“If they really want to support him, they could have called the president, seek an audience with him, tell him what is going wrong, advise him on what they think should be corrected and also pledge to pray for him,” she said

The Uasin Gishu Woman Representative described the statements made by the Catholic Bishops this week as alarming and uncalled for.