Inaugural Nairobi Trust summit adopts global action plan

The inaugural Trust Summit 2026 adopted a 29- point Nairobi Call to Action on Global Trust, proposing new international mechanisms to strenghten public institutions, reform multilateral systems, and fund activities targeted at rebuilding trust across societies.

The three-day Summit, held in Nairobi from 21 to 23 October under the theme “Weaving Trust: Binding Strands for a Stronger Global Order,” brought together government representatives, international organisations, business leaders, civil society, academics, technology experts, media and young people to address the growing trust deficit and its consequences for global stability and prosperity.

The agreement advanced three proposals to sustain the process beyond the Summit: a Coalition on Global Trust, a Nairobi Trust Council to be hosted by Kenya, and a proposed Global Trust Facility at the United Nations to finance institutional systems that underpin public confidence and international cooperation.

The Call to Action positions trust as a global public good and a foundation for effective governance, economic growth, peace, climate action and global health security.

It emphasises that rebuilding confidence requires more than public messaging: institutions must demonstrate accountability, deliver on commitments and protect the public interest.

“Trust is a public good that must be deliberately nurtured, financed and strengthened. The true measure of this Summit will be the commitments we translate into tangible outcomes for our citizens,” said Korir Sing’Oei, Principal Secretary in Kenya’s State Department for Foreign Affairs.

He said the next phase would focus on developing a practical implementation plan and taking public engagement campaigns to counties, enabling regulators and public institutions to explain their decisions, demonstrate accountability and show citizens how they protect the public interest.

Four priorities for rebuilding trust The 29-point framework identifies four interconnected priorities for translating commitments into measurable action.

Restoring trust in public institutions The Call to Action proposes an annual Regulatory Trust Index at national, regional and global levels to assess public confidence in regulatory institutions and identify areas for reform. It also calls for stronger regulatory cooperation and mutual recognition, including through the East African Community and the African Continental Free Trade Area, to reduce unnecessary compliance costs arising from fragmented regulatory systems. Subnational peer-review mechanisms are identified as another means of strengthening accountability and improving public confidence. Reforming multilateral institutions The framework calls for reform of multilateral institutions and the global financial architecture to make them more representative, transparent and accountable. Proposals include a review conference on the United Nations Charter under Article 109, stronger global health governance, equitable access to medical countermeasures and improved coordination among regional and continental organisations working to prevent and resolve conflicts. It further stresses that climate commitments must be matched by predictable financing, technology transfer and capacity building, particularly for countries facing disproportionate climate risks. Strengthening trust in the digital age Recognising the impact of artificial intelligence, digital platforms and synthetic content on public discourse, the Call to Action urges accelerated implementation of the Global Digital Compact and stronger international cooperation on AI governance. It calls for meaningful African participation in global digital governance, greater transparency around platform algorithms and synthetic content, and stronger protections for independent journalism and scientific integrity. Advancing inclusion and belonging The framework calls for children, young people, women, persons with disabilities, displaced persons and excluded communities to participate meaningfully in decisions affecting their lives. It also advocates expanded access to employment, entrepreneurship and finance for young people, while recognising sport, culture and the creative economy as instruments for strengthening social cohesion. New mechanisms to drive implementation The proposed Coalition on Global Trust will provide an open platform for governments and non-state actors to share knowledge, coordinate initiatives and advance commitments across borders and sectors. The Nairobi Trust Council, to be hosted by Kenya, is envisaged as a body bringing together eminent figures from the public, private and philanthropic sectors to review progress and encourage accountability. Participants also agreed to champion a proposed Global Trust Facility at the United Nations. Envisaged as a voluntary financing mechanism supported by state and non-state contributors over an initial four-year period, the facility would be administered by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), subject to further development and implementation. Potential areas of support include national accreditation bodies, regulatory trust indices, data protection, cybersecurity authorities and judicial cooperation mechanisms. The Summit Secretariat will develop a Framework for Action with monitoring, tracking and reporting arrangements, including biennial reviews. The Call to Action also encourages international organisations, including the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, to undertake a biennial study examining the economic costs of distrust. “The Nairobi Call to Action moves the world from diagnosing the trust deficit to doing something about it. Trust is a global public good, and no institution, sector or country can rebuild it alone,” said Awel Uwihanganye, Chief Executive Officer of the Trust Summit. “We invite every government, business, community and young person to join us,” he added. Africa at the centre of the global conversation The agreement affirms Africa’s role as an equal partner in shaping the future of global governance, financial cooperation, digital inclusion and access to global public goods. With approximately 70 per cent of sub-Saharan Africa’s population under the age of 30, participants stressed that young people must be recognised not merely as beneficiaries of policy, but as active contributors to institutional reform, economic development and international cooperation. The Nairobi Trust Summit is expected to convene every two years, with consideration being given to extending the Trust Dialogues to regional and international platforms. The adoption of the Nairobi Call to Action marks the beginning of an implementation process. Its impact will depend on governments, international organisations, businesses, civil society and communities translating commitments into reforms, resources and demonstrable results. The Summit calls on governments, institutions, businesses, young people and civil society organisations to engage with the Coalition on Global Trust and help advance the Nairobi Call to Action. About the Trust Summit The Trust Summit: Nairobi Dialogue on Global Trust is a multi-stakeholder platform developing practical pathways to rebuild trust in public institutions, multilateral systems, economic infrastructure and digital technologies. The 2026 Summit was held in Nairobi, Kenya, from 21 to 23 October under the theme “Weaving Trust: Binding Strands for a Stronger Global Order.” For more information and the full Nairobi Call to Action, visit www.globaltrustsummit.org ENDSThe three-day Summit, held in Nairobi from 21 to 23 October under the theme “Weaving Trust: Binding Strands for a Stronger Global Order,” brought together government representatives, international organisations, business leaders, civil society, academics, technology experts, media and young people to address the growing trust deficit and its consequences for global stability and prosperity.

The agreement advances three proposals to sustain the process beyond the Summit: a Coalition on Global Trust, a Nairobi Trust Council to be hosted by Kenya, and a proposed Global Trust Facility at the United Nations to finance institutional systems that underpin public confidence and international cooperation.

The Call to Action positions trust as a global public good and a foundation for effective governance, economic growth, peace, climate action and global health security.

It emphasises that rebuilding confidence requires more than public messaging: institutions must demonstrate accountability, deliver on commitments and protect the public interest. “Trust is a public good that must be deliberately nurtured, financed and strengthened.

The true measure of this Summit will be the commitments we translate into tangible outcomes for our citizens,” said Korir Sing’Oei, Principal Secretary in Kenya’s State Department for Foreign Affairs.

He said the next phase would focus on developing a practical implementation plan and taking public engagement campaigns to counties, enabling regulators and public institutions to explain their decisions, demonstrate accountability and show citizens how they protect the public interest.

The Summit, he added, had created space for inclusive dialogue and diverse perspectives, with plans to extend the Trust Dialogues to other countries.

Four priorities for rebuilding trust The 29-point framework identifies four interconnected priorities for translating commitments into measurable action.

Restoring trust in public institutions The Call to Action proposes an annual Regulatory Trust Index at national, regional and global levels to assess public confidence in regulatory institutions and identify areas for reform.

It also calls for stronger regulatory cooperation and mutual recognition, including through the East African Community and the African Continental Free Trade Area, to reduce unnecessary compliance costs arising from fragmented regulatory systems.

Subnational peer-review mechanisms are identified as another means of strengthening accountability and improving public confidence.

2. Reforming multilateral institutions- The framework calls for reform of multilateral institutions and the global financial architecture to make them more representative, transparent and accountable.

Proposals include a review conference on the United Nations Charter under Article 109, stronger global health governance, equitable access to medical countermeasures and improved coordination among regional and continental organisations working to prevent and resolve conflicts.

It further stresses that climate commitments must be matched by predictable financing, technology transfer and capacity building, particularly for countries facing disproportionate climate risks.

3. Strengthening trust in the digital age Recognising the impact of artificial intelligence, digital platforms and synthetic content on public discourse, the Call to Action urges accelerated implementation of the Global Digital Compact and stronger international cooperation on AI governance.

It calls for meaningful African participation in global digital governance, greater transparency around platform algorithms and synthetic content, and stronger protections for independent journalism and scientific integrity.

4. Advancing inclusion and belonging The framework calls for children, young people, women, persons with disabilities, displaced persons and excluded communities to participate meaningfully in decisions affecting their lives.

It also advocates expanded access to employment, entrepreneurship and finance for young people, while recognising sport, culture and the creative economy as instruments for strengthening social cohesion.

New mechanisms to drive implementation The proposed Coalition on Global Trust will provide an open platform for governments and non-state actors to share knowledge, coordinate initiatives and advance commitments across borders and sectors.

The Nairobi Trust Council, to be hosted by Kenya, is envisaged as a body bringing together eminent figures from the public, private and philanthropic sectors to review progress and encourage accountability.

Participants also agreed to champion a proposed Global Trust Facility at the United Nations. Envisaged as a voluntary financing mechanism supported by state and non-state contributors over an initial four-year period, the facility would be administered by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), subject to further development and implementation.

Potential areas of support include national accreditation bodies, regulatory trust indices, data protection, cybersecurity authorities and judicial cooperation mechanisms.

The Summit Secretariat will develop a Framework for Action with monitoring, tracking and reporting arrangements, including biennial reviews.

The Call to Action also encourages international organisations, including the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, to undertake a biennial study examining the economic costs of distrust.

“The Nairobi Call to Action moves the world from diagnosing the trust deficit to doing something about it. Trust is a global public good, and no institution, sector or country can rebuild it alone,” said Awel Uwihanganye, Chief Executive Officer of the Trust Summit.

“We invite every government, business, community and young person to join us,” he added.

Africa at the centre of the global conversation The agreement affirms Africa’s role as an equal partner in shaping the future of global governance, financial cooperation, digital inclusion and access to global public goods.

With approximately 70 per cent of sub-Saharan Africa’s population under the age of 30, participants stressed that young people must be recognised not merely as beneficiaries of policy, but as active contributors to institutional reform, economic development and international cooperation.

The Nairobi Trust Summit is expected to convene every two years, with consideration being given to extending the Trust Dialogues to regional and international platforms.

The adoption of the Nairobi Call to Action marks the beginning of an implementation process. Its impact will depend on governments, international organisations, businesses, civil society and communities translating commitments into reforms, resources and demonstrable results.

The Summit calls on governments, institutions, businesses, young people and civil society organisations to engage with the Coalition on Global Trust and help advance the Nairobi Call to Action.