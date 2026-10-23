PS Mary Muthoni appointed to lead Africa’s immunisation drive

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, has been appointed Chair of Africa CDC’s Task Force 4, which is responsible for driving partnerships and accelerating immunisation programmes across the continent.

Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed the appointment in a letter dated 15 October 2026. The letter confirmed that Ms Muthoni will lead the Continental Immunization Forum’s Task Force on Country Alignment, Partnerships, and Delivery Acceleration.

In this role, Muthoni will facilitate coordination between African governments and strategic partners. She will also strengthen country ownership of immunisation programmes and promote accountability for outcomes.

The PS will also be expected to leverage regional implementation experience to address challenges affecting programme delivery and ensure partnerships respond to the differing needs and priorities of African countries.

The Continental Immunization Forum is an Africa-led initiative designed to enhance political leadership, investment, accountability, and coordinated action in executing the Continental Immunization Strategy 2026–2030.

Africa CDC stated that the task forces established under the forum aim to translate the strategy into quantifiable results at the country level.

Ms Muthoni’s appointment occurs as African nations strive to reinforce immunisation systems, enhance coordination among development partners, and expedite the delivery of vaccination programmes.

The role is non-remunerated, with Africa CDC providing secretariat and coordination support. Ms Muthoni will attend annual in-person forum meetings and participate in virtual engagements as necessary.

She is scheduled to participate in the inaugural Continental Immunization Forum, taking place from 23–26 November 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, alongside the Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA).

The meeting is expected to offer a platform for African leaders and partners to advance the continent’s immunisation agenda, reinforce political commitment, and strengthen collective accountability for results.