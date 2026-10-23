Kenya records second Ebola death

Kenya has recorded its second Ebola death after a 65-year-old woman, the third confirmed case of Bundibugyo Virus Disease in the country, succumbed to the infection.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the woman was a close family member and direct contact of the first Ebola patient, who also died.

The woman had been placed under quarantine but developed symptoms on October 13, 2026, and was admitted to an infectious disease unit the same day, where she received supportive care.

The Ministry said she died early Friday evening despite efforts by medical teams to save her life.

“She was a direct contact and close family member of the first case (deceased) and was under quarantine when she developed symptoms on 13th October 2026. She was admitted to the infectious disease unit on the same day and had been receiving supportive care from our dedicated medical teams, who did everything possible to save her life. Sadly, she succumbed to the disease early this evening”, the Director General, Dr Patrick Amoth, said.

Her death brings the total number of fatalities to two among nine confirmed Ebola cases in the country, while seven remaining patients are receiving treatment in two isolation facilities.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya, the Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and community, and stands with them at this very difficult moment. We kindly ask the public and the media to respect the family’s privacy as they mourn their loved one”, MoH appealed.

The Ministry said all confirmed cases remain within one cluster of known contacts, adding that there is no evidence of community transmission.

Authorities are working with the deceased woman’s family to facilitate a safe and dignified burial in line with public health protocols.

“Trained teams will conduct the burial with respect for the family’s wishes and beliefs, while protecting the family and the community from further possible infection”, the ministry assured.

The Ministry has urged Kenyans to observe preventive measures, including avoiding contact with the blood and body fluids of infected persons, refraining from touching bodies of people who have died from suspected illnesses, and washing hands regularly with soap and water.

Members of the public experiencing symptoms such as fever, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, or unexplained bleeding have been urged to seek medical attention immediately.