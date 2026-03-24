Inside Kshs 2 Billion plan to build Kenya’s next generation of STEM professionals

Strathmore University on Tuesday broke ground on the Kevin O’Byrne STEM Complex, a flagship investment valued at approximately Kshs. 2 billion aimed at transforming STEM education, research, and innovation in Africa.

Anchored on the theme “STEM as the Next Frontier in Africa’s Future,” the groundbreaking ceremony convened leaders from academia, industry, and policy to explore how Africa can prepare and position its next generation of STEM talent.

As global economies increasingly rely on artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and advanced engineering, the demand for STEM talent continues to rise. Yet Africa faces a significant gap, with fewer than a quarter of higher education students pursuing STEM fields.

The Kevin O’Byrne STEM Complex is designed to address this gap by creating a world-class ecosystem for learning, research, and innovation, enabling students to develop solutions to real-world challenges across sectors such as energy, health, finance, and infrastructure.

“Across the world, the most competitive economies are built on strong STEM foundations, where research, industry, and talent development work together to drive innovation and growth. For Africa, investing in STEM is not optional. It is essential to build the skills, industries, and digital infrastructure that will define our economic future,” said Kihara Maina, Regional CEO, I&M Bank Group.

The facility will integrate advanced computing, artificial intelligence, and data science laboratories alongside engineering and innovation centres, complemented by collaborative learning environments and maker spaces, as well as industry-linked research and incubation platforms designed to translate ideas into practical solutions.

By bringing together academia, industry, and global partners, the complex will accelerate the translation of knowledge into practical solutions, enterprises, and policy impact.

“With the Kevin O’Byrne STEM Complex, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of Africa’s STEM future, not as spectators, but as builders shaping the ideas, innovations, and talent that will define the continent’s next chapter,” said Rev. Dr. Silvano Ochuodho, Pro Chancellor, Strathmore University

Globally, leading economies have demonstrated that sustained investment in STEM drives innovation, industrial growth, and global competitiveness. Countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany have embedded STEM across their education systems, industries, and research ecosystems, enabling them to lead in advanced manufacturing, robotics, and digital economies.

“As industry, we have a responsibility to partner with institutions like Strathmore University to nurture this talent and ensure that innovation translates into real opportunity and shared prosperity,” said Mr. Kihara.

The groundbreaking marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to building Africa’s knowledge economy. As Strathmore University takes this bold step, the project stands as a call to partners across sectors to invest in the future of STEM and unlock the continent’s full potential.