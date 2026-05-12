RallySports

Sigh of relief as  Motorsports Kenya Federation is registered

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

Motorsports Kenya Federation has  been formally registered as Kenya’s National Sports Organisation for Motorports by the Sports Registrar.

The issuance of the Certificate of Registration marks a defining milestone for Kenyan motorsport and concludes a long and determined effort to establish a lawful, inclusive, and accountable governance framework for the sport.

The registration is a huge relief for the motorsports in the country where activities had been paralyzed for close to two years owing to the court battles pitting two factions fighting for the control of the sports’ affairs in the country.

The registration follows the recent striking out by the High Court of an appeal lodged by Kenya Motor Sports Federation, on the basis that it lacked the legal standing to pursue the matter. That decision removed the final impediment to the formal recognition of Motorsports Kenya Federation under the Sports Act.

“This is a major milestone for the sport and for everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring reform and order to motorsport governance in Kenya. It is now time to end the boardroom wrangles and join forces. There is much to do — for the children in the sport, for the young drivers and competitors who deserve a proper home, and for everyone who refused to give up’’, remarked Eric Bengi, Interim General Secretary.

Speaking at the issuance of the certificate, Sports Registrar Rose Wasike congratulated the interim leadership, underscoring the importance of strict adherence to the Sports Act and sound governance principles.

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She  urged the federation to operate fully within the constitutional framework under which it has now been registered.

 

“Upwards and onwards. This is the beginning of rebuilding confidence, unity, and professionalism within Kenyan motorsport’’ rally legend  Carl Tundo averred.

“We will get it right with Motorsports Kenya , through transparent governance, accountability, and proper structures that benefit competitors, officials, clubs, sponsors, and most importantly the next generation coming into the sport’’,  Sangita Gohil, Interim Treasurer remarked

The federation has set its sights on working closely with the Government of Kenya and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) to amongst others, deliver sustainable development across all disciplines of motorsport.

The Motorsports Kenya Federation,MKF will be tsked with  rebuilding thedormant local racing circuit the Kenya National Rally Championship and  strengthen grassroots development.

 

 

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