IPOA condemns attacks on police in Mandera, calls for perpetrators arrest

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has denounced attacks in the North Eastern region following the killing of one National Police Reserve (NPR) officer and injuring two others on Friday while on duty.

In a statement to newsrooms, Authority’s chairperson Anne Makori has raised concerns over the state of insecurity in the region calling for the arrest of perpetrators.

According to the Authority, bandits have been terrorizing the residents in the troubled areas and the police should move in to neutralize them and restore peace.

IPOA consequently mourned the deceased officer expressing its commitment to ensuring multi-agency teams and civilians are protected from terror groups.

“At the onset, the Authority sends condolences to the Inspector General of Police, members of the National Police Service, National Police Reservists, the family and friends of the fallen hero,” Makori stated.

“IPOA remains committed to ensuring Kenya attains and sustains the highest possible standards of policing, including by ensuring all law enforcement personnel, including uniformed officers and civilians acting at the behest of the National Police Service, are adequately cushioned to deliver on this demanding expectation – Protection of life and property for all.”