Iran’s supreme leader in “complete good health”

Mojtaba Khamenei is in “complete good health” and continues to carry out his duties as Iran’s supreme leader, a senior official said Friday, dismissing reports about his condition.

Mohsen Qomi, deputy for international affairs at the Office of the Supreme Leader, said Khamenei remains actively involved in decision-making and the management of state affairs, according to the semiofficial Tasnim News Agency.

Qomi described reports about Khamenei’s health as “rumors spread by hostile forces,” aimed at creating uncertainty, provoking reactions, and advancing their agendas.

Khamenei became Iran’s supreme leader in early March after being elected by the Assembly of Experts, succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran on Feb. 28.

Iranian officials have previously said Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in an airstrike but remained capable of leading the country. He has issued several statements since taking office, but has yet to make a public appearance.