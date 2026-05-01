Moroccan Sahara: Germany backs centrality of autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty

Germany reaffirmed the centrality of autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty regarding the Sahara issue and intends to act in accordance with this stance on the diplomatic and economic fronts.

This position was expressed in the joint declaration adopted at the close of the second session of the Morocco-Germany Multidimensional Strategic Dialogue, held in Rabat between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

The Federal Republic of Germany also welcomed Resolution 2797 adopted by the UN Security Council on October 31, 2025, affirming that “genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty could represent the most feasible solution” to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

Germany further reaffirmed the centrality of the Autonomy Initiative presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, stating that it considers the autonomy plan presented by Morocco “a serious and credible basis for negotiations” toward a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable resolution of this regional dispute.

Reiterating its full and unwavering support for the UN Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy in conducting and facilitating negotiations “based on the Moroccan autonomy plan,” Germany welcomed Morocco’s willingness to “explain what shape autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty would take,” the joint declaration notes.

Under the terms of the same joint declaration, Germany committed to “act in accordance with this stance on the diplomatic and economic fronts” in compliance with international law, the text concludes.